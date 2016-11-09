Travis Wood commemorative T-shirt on sale

To celebrate Travis Wood, a Bryant native and pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, and the team's recent World Series win the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant will be selling commemorative T-shirts beginning today at 3:30 p.m.

The shirts can be purchased online on the clubs' Facebook page. On Thursday and Friday, the shirts will also be sold in person at the Boys & Girls Club at Bishop Park, said Debbie Boardway, a board member for the clubs.

The cost for the shirt is $20.

Individuals are encouraged to order the shirts early since there is a limited amount available, she said.

All of the money raised through the shirt sales will benefit the clubs.

The shirts are being provided by Stated Apparel.