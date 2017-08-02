Trial date set in McCallister tax case

Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister now has a trial date set in a case regarding his alleged unpaid taxes.

According to an order filed Monday, special appointed Circuit Judge David Laser set McCallister's trial for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 and 7 at the Saline County Courthouse.

McCallister was suspended with pay July 17 by the Arkansas Supreme Court after the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission filed a petition, pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation regarding the judge's alleged nonpayment of personal taxes.

According to liens filed by the IRS in 2011, McCallister owes more than $104,000 in state and federal taxes.

On July 11, McCallister was charged with four felony counts of failure to pay or file taxes from 2012 to 2014 and 2016, according to court records. Each count carries the possibility of up to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and up to a $10,000 fine.

On July 13, he was arrested after a warrant was served by Arkansas State Police. After being booked into the Saline County Detention Center, McCallister was released 10 minutes later.

Also on July 11, the JDDC announced it would be seeking disciplinary action against McCallister regarding his taxes after launching an investigation into the matter in March.

Prior to the Supreme Court's response to the petition, McCallister released his response via his attorney, Patrick Benca, stating that he agrees "to the temporary suspension with pay."

McCallister's alleged tax troubles came to light during recent divorce proceedings.

