Triple-fatality accident claims life of Bryant graduate, injures local man

Individuals involved in a two-vehicle accident that killed three Wednesday on Interstate 40 have Bryant ties.

Victoria Jeanette Lindsey, 65, of Shirley, died in the accident, along with Jessica Marie Johnson, 26, also of Shirley, and an unidentified infant.

According to Lindsey's Facebook page, she is a graduate of Bryant High School.

The wreck occurred about 3:30 p.m. and forced authorities to shut down a portion of the interstate.

Hayden Knox, 24, of Bryant, was driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner eastbound on Interstate 40 near Mayflower when he struck a 2004 Ford Taurus occupied by Lindsey, Johnson, the juvenile, Harry Lee Johnson, 22, of Shirley, and Matthew Collins, 23, also of Shirley, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report says the Taurus was slowing down while traveling in the right lane due to mechanical issues when it was struck by Knox's vehicle.

Collins was driving the Taurus and was injured in the accident. Harry Johnson and Knox also suffered injuries. The injured victims were transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway.

Current statuses of the victims are unknown.

The deceased were held at the Faulkner County Coroner's Office.

Conditions were reported as clear at the time of the accident.

The crash was the 198th fatal accident on Arkansas roadways in 2017. The year's death toll also rose to 212.