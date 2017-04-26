Turning Back Time: A legacy of past service, a look toward another

Benton Mayor David Mattingly cuts a ceremonial ribbon being held by Benton Lions Club members, including Dick Welch, left of Mattingly. The occasion was the presentation of the recently refurbished city clock, a 100-year legacy project of he Lions Club. JOSH BRIGGS/The Saline Courier.
By: 
Lynda Hollenbeck
Senior Editor
lyndahol@bentoncourier.com
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
BENTON

Benton Lions Club introduced its Centennial Community Legacy Project onTuesday in a ceremony at Benton City Hall.

Dick Welch of the Benton chapter, who organized the event, noted that the organization was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones, a Chicago businessman.

In commemoration of its 100 years of service, club members worldwide were asked to choose a project designed to improve their communities by in a way that would touch as many people as possible.

“The project we chose was restoring the clock at City Hall,” Welch told the crowd assembled around the historic timepiece.

Twenty of the club’s 28 members were present.

“We encourage area residents to come out and look at the clock which is completely refurbished and working perfectly now,” he said.

“The clock faces had faded and it wasn’t working at all, but it’s been totally repaired,” he said.

“We encourage anyone interested in serving the Benton community to come out and see it and learn what we’re all about,” Welch said.

Among those attending Tuesday’s ceremony was Myrom Conley, who has been in the club for 68 years. “We call him the father of our club.

“And he’s had perfect attendance all those years,” Welch pointed out.

