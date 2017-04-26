Turning Back Time: A legacy of past service, a look toward another

Benton Lions Club introduced its Centennial Community Legacy Project onTuesday in a ceremony at Benton City Hall.

Dick Welch of the Benton chapter, who organized the event, noted that the organization was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones, a Chicago businessman.

In commemoration of its 100 years of service, club members worldwide were asked to choose a project designed to improve their communities by in a way that would touch as many people as possible.

“The project we chose was restoring the clock at City Hall,” Welch told the crowd assembled around the historic timepiece.

Twenty of the club’s 28 members were present.

“We encourage area residents to come out and look at the clock which is completely refurbished and working perfectly now,” he said.

“The clock faces had faded and it wasn’t working at all, but it’s been totally repaired,” he said.

“We encourage anyone interested in serving the Benton community to come out and see it and learn what we’re all about,” Welch said.

Among those attending Tuesday’s ceremony was Myrom Conley, who has been in the club for 68 years. “We call him the father of our club.

“And he’s had perfect attendance all those years,” Welch pointed out.