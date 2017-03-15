Two arrested in connection with home invasion, vehicle break-ins

The Benton Police Department officers recently arrested two people in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins and a robbery.

Henry Lee Conley, 23, and Jacki Jamaal Fossette, 25, both of Little Rock, face charges of aggravated residential burglary, 10 counts of breaking and entering and theft of property.

On Feb. 24, officers responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins in the Northshore, Oakbrook Cove and Denise neighborhoods.

Other victims told officers that three black men entered their home and robbed the family before fleeing in an unknown direction. At least one person reportedly brandished a handgun during the incident.

“Our detectives diligently put in countless hours and dedication toward identifying and apprehending the suspects in this case,” said Chief Kirk Lane. “We encourage the public to continue communicating with us any information on this incident or any other suspected incident. The communication with the public and hard work of our detectives is essential in successfully solving cases. We anticipate more arrests as this case progresses.”

Detectives are still investigating this incident, and additional arrests could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Individuals also may send an anonymous crime tip to CRIMES 274637 with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text or go to www.crimereports.com to leave a tip.