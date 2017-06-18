Two charged with numerous counts of prescription drug fraud

Two Benton women have been officially charged with 24 counts of prescription drug fraud, according to court documents filed June 8 at the Saline County Courthouse.

Jodi Lear and Carrie Leslie are each charged with the Class D felonies after allegedly attempting to fill fraudulent prescriptions.

According to a report from the Bryant Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Lear was allegedly authorizing fraudulent prescriptions for Leslie while employed at the Saline Memorial Bryant Medical Clinic.

Officers were called to the clinic April 17 after a doctor called and said he received information from a pharmacy manager at Bryant Walmart.

The doctor said he received a call in reference to someone attempting to fill a hand-written prescription for Talwin. He also told officers that he does not administer hand-written prescriptions and has never prescribed Talwin to his patients.

The manager said Leslie was attempting to fill the prescription and that a nurse by the name of Jodi or Brittany also had called the order in.

The doctor confirmed to officers that one of his nurses was named Jodi, but that a there was no one by the name of Brittany.

When asking his nurses about the incident, the doctor said Lear became suspicious and later said she knew no one by the name of Carrie Leslie, according to the report.

After searching the Arkansas Prescription Monitoring Program, the doctor found that 24 unauthorized prescriptions had been entered by Lear.

According to the report, Lear authorized more than 1,820 pills for Leslie, including 350 Talwin; 390 Tramadol; and 1,080 Alprazolam.

After being contacted by authorities, Lear later admitted to filling the prescriptions and said she had been doing such acts for Leslie since summer 2016.

Leslie also admitted to filling the prescriptions, according to the report. During a search of Leslie’s residence, officers found a bottle for Alprazolam with containing a label from Medic Pharmacy. The bottle also included the Bryant clinic’s information.

Both women were arrested and transported to the Saline County Detention Center.