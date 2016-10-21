Two Saline County organizations to participate in Little Rock rally

Representatives from Safe Haven and Women's Own Worth, an organization created to help victims of domestic violence have partnered to participate in a rally for victims of domestic violence

The rally is set to take place from 11 a.m. to noon today at the Arkansas State Capitol.

During the rally, the organizations will be conducting the silent witness vigil which is a presentation that includes silhouettes representing each person who was killed as a result of domestic violence during the past year. Twenty-five people will be representing during this year's event.

"These are the lives we have lost in Arkansas during the past year," Archer said. "It's important that these names and stories don't get lost or forgotten."

This year's silhouettes include two children, two men and 21 women.