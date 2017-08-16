UPDATE: Alexander man sought in Tuesday shooting

A victim of a shooting that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 221 Gunn Street in Benton is hospitalized at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to a report from the Benton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male lying in the doorway of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital via MedFlight. The individual's condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, Khalil B. Williams, 38, of Alexander, is being sought in the case as a person of interest.

He is a black man described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes with black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

Individuals also may send an anonymous crime tip about this incident to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text or visit www.crimereports.com. Tips also can be submitted via official Benton Police Department app found on iTunes and Google Play.