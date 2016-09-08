UPDATE: Arkansas 229 back open following gas leak

UPDATE: Haskell Mayor Janie Lyman confirmed at 10:40 p.m. that a gas main near Meadow Creek Drive and Hickory Grove Street in the city was struck by a vehicle earlier this evening and forced emergency personnel to shut down Arkansas 229 and evacuate "a few" homes in the area.

Lyman said 229 is now open and the gas leak as been capped.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to a number of sources, Arkansas 229 in Haskell was totally shutdown around 9 p.m. due to a gas leak.

Haskell Mayor Janie Lyman said 229 is partially open at this time, but that a neighborhood was evacuated for safety concerns.

The leak was allegedly caused after a car ran off the roadway and struck a gas line near Meadow Creek Drive and Hickory Grove Street.