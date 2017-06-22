UPDATE: Body found near Sunset Lake identified

A body located near Sunset Lake around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Harold Henry of Benton.

According to the Benton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area regarding a medical emergency concerning an unconscious man parked in a vehicle near the lake.

Preliminary findings indicated a self-inflicted gunshot wound is the cause of death, however the investigation is still ongoing, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for BNPD.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-315-TIPS.