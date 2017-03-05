UPDATE: Body identified as missing Pine Bluff woman

UPDATE: According to reports, the body found today in Benton has been identified as Stephanie Turntine.

Reports also says the victim was reported missing from Pine Bluff last week.

Molten Oglesby is currently jailed in Jefferson County and faces charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

ORIGINAL: The Benton Police Department is currently investigating a possible homicide at Gum and Thompson in Benton.

Officers said they received a call around 2:50 p.m. in reference to a possible dead body.

A report said BNPD investigators have been working with the Pine Bluff Police Department regarding a missing persons case that led authorities to Benton.

Also assisting is the Saline County Coroners Office and the Benton Fire Department.

Information regarding the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

