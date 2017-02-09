UPDATE: Bryant officials give all-clear, no gun found on campus

UPDATE: Bryant School District officials have given an all-clear and no firearm was located on campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to Bryant School District officials, a parent reported a handgun missing earlier today.

Officials do not believe the firearm is in a campus building, but are taking all precautions to keep students safe.

"Currently, we are holding all students in classes until the Bryant Police Department completes a search of the building. Students will be held in classrooms until all parties believe it to be safe for their release," stated a release from the district."

"We take all safety matters under the greatest consideration. School administrators immediately contacted the Bryant Police Department when the issue was reported to the office. We are thankful for the quick action and strong partnership with our school resource officers and other local law enforcement officials."