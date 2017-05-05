UPDATE: Camper flips, shuts down I-30 westbound

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a single-vehicle accident shut down Interstate 30 westbound near Exit 116 in Benton after a camper being pulled by a pickup truck flipped and blocked both lanes of traffic.

It was originally reported that two cars also were smashed during the accident, however, according to Benton Police Department, the cars were not involved.

According to a local towing service, the vehicles were being transported to the crusher and the roll-back of the tow truck was used to remove the camper. The vehicles were not involved in the accident.

BNPD also added that no one was injured in the single-vehicle accident near Exit 116. It is unknown exactly when or where the two vehicles already loaded on the tow truck were damaged

Officers re-routed traffic to the Interstate 30 service road until the roadway was cleared.