UPDATE: Century-old Zion Church 'total loss'

The historic century-old Zion Lutheran Church of Avilla in the Avilla Community was destroyed in a morning fire Monday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m. after a newspaper carrier noticed the blaze while on his route.

Firefighters were able to salvage a few items, such as computers, but the structure was a total loss.

Authorities are unsure exactly what caused the fire, but the Saline County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident, according to SCSO spokesman, Lt. Jeff Silk.

