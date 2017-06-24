UPDATE: Chase ends following foot pursuit

According to scanner reports, a high-speed chase that began in Little Rock after a report of shots fired ended in Benton around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Spike strips were needed to stop the suspect who was driving a Chrysler 300. Authorities followed the vehicle down a number of Saline County roads, including Arkansas 5 and Alcoa Road.

After blowing a tire due to hitting the strips, the suspect fled on foot from officers before being apprehended.

Saline County Sheriff's Office, Benton Police Department and Little Rock Police Department all assisted in the arrest of the suspect.

There is no further information at this time.