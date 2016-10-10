UPDATE: Name of victim killed in Friday accident released

The Haskell Police Department has released the name of the victim killed in a Friday morning accident.

Linda Sue Burks, 77, of Haskell, was pronounced dead around 1:20 p.m. Friday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

According to police, Burks was loading a vehicle in her front yard on Grand Avenue in Haskell when the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control, left the roadway and crashed into the parked vehicle, forcing it into another parked automobile.

Burks was pinned between the two vehicles, according to Haskell Police Chief Mike Hardester.

He added that the investigation is still ongoing.

See Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier for more information.