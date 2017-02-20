UPDATE: Police locate parties involved in Monday shooting, others sought

UPDATE: According to the Benton Police Department, officers have located the black Chevrolet Camaro involved in today's shooting at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Benton, along with the victim whom was shot and a suspect. However, the white GMC Sierra is still being sought at this time.

ORIGINAL: Officers with the Benton Police Department are currently searching for individuals involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors in Benton that left one victim injured.

Officers responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired.

According to Sgt. Quinton Jackson, police are searching for a white GMC Sierra and a black Chevrolet Camaro.

He said the race of the individuals being sought is unknown at this time.

According to Jackson, the incident began near the front entrance of the business and escalated to the rear of the parking lot closest to Interstate 30.

A witness to the incident said he observed an individual hanging out of the truck before being thrown from the vehicle by another occupant. The witness said that is when he saw the man on the ground as another man began hitting and kicking him.

The witness said he heard what he believed to be gun shots before both the Sierra and the Camero sped away from the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the BNPD recovered two spent shell casings from the scene.

