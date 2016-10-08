UPDATE: Police say suspect pointed gun at officer

In a press conference Saturday, Lt. Scotty Hodges of the Benton Police Department gave more details into Friday's officer-involved shooting that left a Benton man in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Longview Street in Benton for a disturbance call. Officers separated a man and woman who were arguing, according to a report from BNPD.

Once the two individuals were separated one officer continued to patrol the area to ensure nothing else ensued, according to Hodges.

That is when the officer came in contact with the man once again.

The suspect was later identified as Thomas Jeffrey Burns, 49, of Benton.

“(Burns) raised his gun toward the officer, at which point the officer fired his weapon in order to stop the threat,” Hodges said. “(Burns) was sent to Little Rock where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition at this time."

Police say a handgun was recovered from the scene following the shooting.

The investigation is still on-going, Hodges added.

“There is no time frame put on investigations,” Hodges said. “We do a thorough investigation to make sure everything is done properly.”

This is the first shooting involving a BNPD officer since 2012, Hodges said.