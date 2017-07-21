UPDATE: Police unsure if person jumped from bridge or ran into traffic

A fatality incident that shut down a portion of eastbound Interstate 30 near the Congo Road overpass Friday morning is now being investigated by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, according to Elizabeth Chapman, spokesman for ASP.

The incident occurred around 5:54 a.m.

Chapman said it is unclear if the person leaped from the nearby overpass or ran into oncoming traffic.

The body was transported to the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock to possibly determine identity and sex of the person.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

