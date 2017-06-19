UPDATE: Recovery efforts suspended in search for possible drowning victim
Josh Briggs
Monday, June 19, 2017
BAUXITE
According to Lt. David Dodson with the Saline County Sheriff's Office, recovery efforts have been suspended in the search for a possible drowning victim.
Dodson said efforts will resume early Tuesday.
At around 3:15 p.m. Monday emergency personnel was dispatched to the 3400 block of Mount Olive Road in reference to a possible drowning.
Dodson said a number of individuals were illegally swimming in a blue hole near Mount Olive Road when one person decided to leap from a high cliff. Dodson said witnesses told police that the person never resurfaced after going under water.
Recovery efforts began about 4:30 p.m.
More information will be reported as the investigation continues.
