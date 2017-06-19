UPDATE: Recovery efforts suspended in search for possible drowning victim

According to Lt. David Dodson with the Saline County Sheriff's Office, recovery efforts have been suspended in the search for a possible drowning victim.

Dodson said efforts will resume early Tuesday.

At around 3:15 p.m. Monday emergency personnel was dispatched to the 3400 block of Mount Olive Road in reference to a possible drowning.

Dodson said a number of individuals were illegally swimming in a blue hole near Mount Olive Road when one person decided to leap from a high cliff. Dodson said witnesses told police that the person never resurfaced after going under water.

Recovery efforts began about 4:30 p.m.

More information will be reported as the investigation continues.