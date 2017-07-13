UPDATE: Roberson client information safe, 'nothing taken of value'
By:
Josh Briggs
Thursday, July 13, 2017
BENTON
According to the Roberson & Associates Insurance Facebook page, "nothing was taken of value" during an overnight burglary that left the Downtown Benton business ransacked.
The post also stated that "all personal information is stored digitally, offsite, for cases like this."
The agency is open and "fully operational now."
Visit http://bentoncourier.com/content/roberson-associates-insurance-burglariz... for original story.
Category: