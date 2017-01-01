UPDATE: Sonar team assisting in search for drowning victim

Recovery efforts to locate the body of a drowning victim are continuing today as crews search a blue hole near Mount Olive Road in Bauxite.

According to Lt. JP Massiet, of the Saline County Sheriff's Office, a sonar team was brought in around 10 a.m. today to assist in the efforts.

The search was suspended around 8:30 p.m. Monday and resumed at daylight Tuesday.

ORIGINAL:

At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel was dispatched to the 3400 block of Mount Olive Road in reference to a possible drowning.

Dodson said a number of individuals were illegally swimming in a blue hole near Mount Olive Road when one person decided to leap from a high cliff. Dodson said witnesses told police that the person never resurfaced after going under water.

Recovery efforts began about 4:30 p.m.

More information will be reported as the investigation continues.