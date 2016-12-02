UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery dies after being shot by off-duty officer

UPDATE: The suspect who attempted to rob Simmons Bank in Benton around 2:30 p.m. today has died after being shot by an off-duty Benton officer inside the branch.

Capt. Kevin Russell said the suspect, a white man, was armed with a pistol at the time of the incident. He added that there is no information leading police to believe the suspect discharged his weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Benton Police Department, officers are investigating what is believed to be an armed bank robbery at Simmons Bank on Military Road in Benton.

According to police, an officer shot an alleged suspect during the incident.

The suspect has been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing and more will be reported as it becomes available.

See Saturday's issue for the full story.