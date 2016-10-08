UPDATE: Suspect in officer shooting identified

The Benton Police Department has identified the suspect in connection with Friday's officer-involved shooting.

Thomas Jeff Burns, 49, of Benton, was shot by a Benton officer around 10:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of Longview Street.

Burns was transported to a Little Rock hospital via helicopter and remains in critical condition at this time.

BNPD said the officer responded to a disturbance call around 10:25 p.m. where a man and woman were arguing. The officer said the two individuals were separated without incident.

The officer continued to patrol the area when he came in contact with the man once again. The report states the suspect threatened the officer with a handgun, causing the officer to take action.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation by BNPD.