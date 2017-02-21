UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Academy Sports shooting

The Benton Police Department has released the name of the suspects involved in Monday's shooting near Academy Sports + Outdoors in Benton.

LeBarron Tyquez Stewart, 20, and Chad Dylan Lane, 21, both of Benton, face charges of first-degree battery, a Class B felony, for their involvement in the incident. Rashaad Edwin Earls, 22, of Little Rock, faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

All three are currently incarcerated in the Saline County Detention Center.

Also, police say a man was shot during the incident and is currently hospitalized in serious condition, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the rear parking lot of the local retail business.

Officers searched for a black Chevrolet Camaro and a white GMC Sierra extended cab, locating each of them later in the evening.

