UPDATE: Tractor Supply employees fight, stab suspect, foiling robbery attempt

A robbery attempt at Tractor Supply in Benton late Thursday was foiled by employees, according to a report from the Benton Police Department.

The report states that two employees were leaving the retail business around 9:37 p.m. after closing when one of the men was approached by an individual wielding a revolver and wearing a mask and Arkansas Razorbacks hat.

The employee described the suspect as a black male.

Following a short struggle with the suspect, both employees were ordered inside the business at gunpoint.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly ordered the two employees to the rear of the facility where he demanded one of the men to open the safe.

It was then that the second employee "jumped on the suspect and stabbed him several times with a small knife."

During the altercation, the suspect reportedly struck the other employee numerous time in the back of the head.

The victim said he was unsure if the suspect hit him with the gun or his fist. The victim suffered deep cuts to his head, according to the report.

The second employee was struck in the face numerous times, suffering injuries, including a bleeding and swollen eye. He was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital via ambulance.

Both victim's told officers that the suspect ran to the front of the store before leaving in an unknown direction.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

According to Matt Burks, spokesman for BNPD, video evidence supports the victims' statements in this case.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.