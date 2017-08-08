U.S. 70 lane closures to begin Wednesday

Construction work on U.S. 70 in Garland and Saline Counties will require lane closures within the work zone beginning Wednesday, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews will be laying pavement in preparation for a lane shift. Weather permitting, the eastbound and westbound lanes will be alternately closed in the following locations:

•8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Lane closures will occur half a mile east of Narrows Road to the Ten Mile Creek bridge. Traffic will be flagged for six to eight hours per day.

•8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Friday, Aug. 25.

Lane closures will occur at Ohana Terrace and Summit Ridge Road in Garland County. Traffic will be flagged at various times throughout the day as required by construction.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes during construction, including U.S. 270. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone at reduced speeds, and speeding fines double within the work zone.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 17.5 miles of U.S. 70 from Interstate 30 in Benton at Exit 111, west to the interchange with U.S. 70 Business in Hot Springs at Exit 6. The highway is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2018. More information on this $78.5-million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.