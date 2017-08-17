Vehicle leaves I-30, crashes, burns in wooded area
A single-vehicle accident shut down the south service road near Exit 118 in Benton on Thursday.
According to witnesses and law enforcement, a man walked away from the wreckage uninjured after striking a concrete median wall on eastbound Interstate 30 before bolting across all lanes of traffic, crashing through a light pole, eventually coming to a rest in a wooded area.
One witness said she rushed to the man's aid moments before the vehicle burst into flames.
A Benton Police Officer said a Saline Memorial Hospital ambulance was seconds from the area when the accident occurred.
A number of Benton Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene, including three trucks to put out the flames.
See Friday's issues of The Saline Courier for more information.
Category: