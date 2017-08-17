Vehicle leaves I-30, crashes, burns in wooded area

A single-vehicle accident shut down the south service road near Exit 118 in Benton on Thursday.

According to witnesses and law enforcement, a man walked away from the wreckage uninjured after striking a concrete median wall on eastbound Interstate 30 before bolting across all lanes of traffic, crashing through a light pole, eventually coming to a rest in a wooded area.

One witness said she rushed to the man's aid moments before the vehicle burst into flames.

A Benton Police Officer said a Saline Memorial Hospital ambulance was seconds from the area when the accident occurred.

A number of Benton Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene, including three trucks to put out the flames.

See Friday's issues of The Saline Courier for more information.