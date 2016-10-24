Want to vote early? Here are the four Saline County locations

Saline County is offering four locations for voters to cast early ballots for the 2016 general election.

Vote Here Center, 221 N. Main Street in Benton

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7

Grace Church, 4200 Highway 5 N. in Bryant

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

CLOSED Nov. 7

Bank of the Ozarks, 24705 Highway 5, in Lonsdale

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

CLOSED Nov. 7

East Union Baptist Church, 20422 N. Springlake Road, in Hensley

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

CLOSED Nov. 7