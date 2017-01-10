Water to be turned off in Bryant

On Wednesday and Thursday, city of Bryant employees will be shutting on water services in various areas for contractors to tie into the city’s water lines.

From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, water services will be turned off on Northeast 3rd Street. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, employees will be shutting off services for residents on Mills Park Road, Northeast 1st Street, Northeast 2nd Street, Northeast 3rd Street, North Hazel Street, North Laurel Street and North Walnut.

For more information, call the Bryant Public Works Department at 501-943-0468.