Weatherford runs, passes Beavers into semis with 5 TD night

The Glen Rose Beavers are still alive.

One of three Saline County area schools in the postseason entering Friday, the Beavers walked out the lone survivor as they pummeled Rivercrest 35-7 on the road.

“Our kids finally came out and played with emotion and a lot of intensity and finally really played good football on both sides of the football for four quarters,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner.

Like many times this season, Glen Rose relied heavily on its senior quarterback Aaron Weatherford, who stepped up big, scoring three rushing TDs while tossing for two more in the win.

Weatherford finished with eight rushes for 25 yards and completed 11 of 19 passes for 123 yards.

“He did a great job,” Kehner said. “It was a nasty field. You couldn’t get your footing and we had receivers slipping on their cuts, but Aaron did a great job of sticking it on guys. His ability to put it on guys coming out of breaks, really, was the difference in the ballgame.”

Weatherford ran for a 9-yard score in the first quarter and found Adam Day for a 7- and 14-yard TD in the second quarter to lead Rivercrest 21-0 at halftime.

Day would finish the game with 95 yards and two scores.

See the full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.