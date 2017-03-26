Welcome Back: 900-year-old Caddo canoe returns to Saline County

A long-awaited journey is finally complete for one of the state’s oldest known Native American artifacts. A canoe believed to be used by the Caddo Indians in the 1100s now has a new home, coincidentally, only a short distance from where it was discovered in August 1999.

Riverside Park soon will be open in Benton, allowing all walks of life to view what radio-carbon dating has proved to be a 24-foot canoe used some 800 to 900 years ago.

“I’m glad they brought it back,” said the boat’s finder, Charles Greene. “I didn’t know if they were ever going to bring it back.”

According to Greene, he had seen what turned out to be a piece of history many times while fishing for bass and bream near Peeler Bend on the Saline River, but never took the time to observe the “log.”

“When I would go fishing, I would always go to a pocket of the river near a gravel bar,” Green said. “I would usually make that by about noon and I would pull in and eat a sandwich and drink a Coke.

“I had seen that thing over there in the river before, but is just so happened that the water was extremely low that day and I finally decided that it was something other than a rotted log.

“I pulled in there to eat and got to looking at it and only one side was sticking up, not quite out of the water, but out of the mud about three inches. I went over to it and got to looking at it and said to myself, ‘that just looks too straight.’”

Greene said he decided to leave, but returned a week later with a shovel and began to dig out the inside. “I ran my hand down the inside and it was smooth all the way down and it was then that I figured it must be a canoe,” Greene said.

Greene attempted to contact a professor from the UA-Little Rock Benton Center, but was unsuccessful as everyone was out for the summer. From there, he visited the Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park in Little Rock, again hitting a dead end. It wasn’t until he came in contact with the local Gann Museum that the late Guy Moore became involved.

A well-known archeologist of sorts, Moore decided he would take a look at the finding, but according to Greene, “Usually when people believe they have found something, it turns out to be nothing.” Not the case here as Moore immediately knew it was a canoe or boat of some kind.

Moore was able to round up a team of helpers to remove the canoe from the river, using their hands and coffee cans to dig through mud before floating it downstream to Lyle Park byway of inner tubes.

“The thing actually floated,” Greene said.

“One end was a little heavy and hung down in the water, but they floated it from there back up to the landing.” Former Mayor Rick Holland, too, became involved and borrowed a 20-foot trailer from Big-Tex to haul the discovery to Moore’s home. Knowing how wood changes once it dries out, Moore continued to keep the canoe wet with a sprinkler before eventually taking it to (now deceased) Dr. Quin Baber’s home where it was submerged in a pond.

“Guy knew he couldn’t leave it out of the water,” Greene said. The crew then decided to contact archeologists from the state, due to anything being found in state waters belonging to the Corps of Engineers.”

