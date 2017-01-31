Well Represented: Bryant student named vice president of FCCLA

For the first time, a Bryant High School student has been named a state officer for Family, Career Community Leaders of America.

Caraline Moore was recently named the Arkansas state vice president of programs, said the Bryant High School sponsor Heather Hare.

“This is a major victory and great publicity for how wonderful Bryant High School is,” Hare said. “There are over 300 FCCLA chapters in Arkansas, 8,194 members total and Caraline is second in command.”

To be chosen, Moore had to compete at the district level, undergo an interview and prepare a speech.

Moore will be initiated during a statewide meeting on March 6 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

“Her state officer duties include leadership workshops this summer with Louisiana state officers, attending the National Leadership Conference in Nashville July 2-6 with our local officers, attending the Capitol Leadership conference in Washington, D.C.. in November with all the state officers across the United States,” Hare said.

Moore also has the chance to obtain thousands of dollars in scholarships for college, and unlimited professional connections for her future, she said.

