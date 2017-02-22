Wildcats too tough for Hornets

Facing the top team in the 7A Central Conference on Senior Night Tuesday at the Hornet’s Nest, the Bryant Hornets held tough but the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats would win 70-61 to clinch the conference and go into state as the Central No. 1 seed.

“North Little Rock played a great game,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. “They scored consistently all night in a variety of ways. They’re so tough to defend.”

The Wildcats’ talent gave Bryant a tough time all night, but the Hornets wouldn’t go away. Bryant (16-10, 5-8 Central) went up 4-3 after senior Romen Martin’s steal and layup early in the first quarter, but NLR (23-4, 13-1) responded with a 6-0 run started by sophomore Collin Moore’s layup and ended on Jarvis Ricks’ layup for the 9-4 Wildcat lead. Bryant senior Braylon Steen would make it 9-6 with an offensive rebound and put back and Steen’s three made it an 11-9 game with 1:30 left, but NLR finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 16-9 after one.