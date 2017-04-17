Woman dies after collapsing at Riverside Park

A 20-year-old woman who collapsed Saturday at Riverside Park in Benton has died, according to Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn.

The woman was reported to be attending the 5th annual Drew Melton: Forever Young Memorial Scholarship Tournament at the park when she suddenly collapsed.

According to the Benton Fire Department, CPR had already been initiated prior to rescue personnel arriving on scene.

Emergency personnel were dispatched around 2:20 p.m.

A report from BNFD says the woman was suffering from cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived.

The report also states that the woman was hooked up to an AED machine with a no shock advised status.

Also, the woman's sister was in need of medical attention for what the report states was a "panic attack-type episode." Crew members were able to settle down the second person and no further medical attention was requested, according to the report.

Saline Memorial Hospital MedTran arrived a short time later and transported the first woman to the hospital, where she later died.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

The remainder of the tournament was canceled following the incident.