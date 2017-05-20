Woman hit twice, killed attempting to cross I-30

An Alexander woman was killed Friday night after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate 30, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Kimberly Warren, 55, was walking southbound across the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near mile marker 126 in Pulaski County when she was struck by a 2016 Volvo around 11:47 p.m., a report stated.

Warren also was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet during the accident.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured.

Warren’s body was transported to the Pulaski County Coroner’s office.

Her death is the 180th reported by ASP on state roadways this year and the 169th fatal accident in 2017.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, according to the report.