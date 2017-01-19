Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter hours before trial

A Bryant woman set to be tried for the death of her 4-year-old son pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the start of a scheduled court hearing.

Tabatha Bohac, 27, pleaded guilty to facts regarding her son overdosing on Ambien and over-the-counter cough syrup in 2014, according to Rebecca Bush, Saline County chief prosecuting attorney.

In a brief hearing before Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips on Tuesday, Bohac agreed on record that she recently turned down a plea of guilty and five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction offered by the state.

However, a short time following the hearing, Bohac and her counsel decided to plead to the charges, which comes with a prison term up to 10 years and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Bush said Wednesday that Bohac admitted to administering the cough syrup to the child.

A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 22 in this case.

Bohac is represented by Jeff Rosenzweg.

For more information, see Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.