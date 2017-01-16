Woman wants to help couples be married after bad experience

Two years ago, Crissy Dillon married her wife, Shannon Dillon. Because of their bad experience when trying to be married, Crissy Dillon decided to become ordained to marry nontraditional couples. Dillon contended that county employees were rude to her and her wife when they went to get a marriage license.

“I think she did not want to do that,” Dillon said when referring to an employee.

After being unable to locate anyone who was willing to marry a same-sex couple, the Dillons had to once again go to the Saline County Clerk’s Office to find an officiant.

They were given three people’s names, and they contacted each one.

One person hung up on them, one person did not have time and finally, the third person was available.

After becoming ordained online, Dillon posted on Facebook offering to marry nontraditional couples.

