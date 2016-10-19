Your Choice 2016: A voter's guide to this year's election

Election Day only 3 weeks away

Josh Briggs

The election season is three weeks from coming to an end on a national level, down to city government.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Saline County voters — those who have not already voted through the early voting process — will visit polling sites, letting their voices be heard on a number of races and issues on this year's ballot.

Early voting is set to begin Monday, Oct. 24, and conclude Monday, Nov. 7.

Voters may cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 through Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at the Vote Here Center, located at 221 N. Main St. in Benton. Ballot also can be cast from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 through Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at Grace Church at 4200 Highway 5 North in Bryant; Bank of the Ozarks at 24705 Highway 5 in Lonsdale; and East Union Baptist Church at 20422 North Springlake Road in Hensley.

The Vote Here Center also will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. That center as well as Grace Church will serve as official voting sites on Election Day and, along with other polling sites, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saline County polling sites by precinct are as follows:

1: Avilla Community Center, 13383 Congo-Ferndale in Alexander.

2: and 35 Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce De Leon in Hot Springs Village.

3: Bauxite City Hall, 6005 Stanley Circle in Bauxite.

4 and 36: Bryant First United Methodist Church, 508 N. Reynolds Road in Bryant.

5: Calvary Baptist Church, 612 Valley View in Benton.

6: Central Arkansas Church of Christ, 8220 Highway 5 North in Alexander.

7: Congo Road Baptist Church, 7193 Congo Road in Benton.

8: Crows Station Fire Department. 17484 Highway 5 in Lonsdale.

9 and 37: East End Baptist Church, 4701 East End Road in Hensley.

10: Fairplay Baptist Church, 8516 Fairplay Road in Benton.

11: First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 211 S. Market in Benton.

12: First Christian Church, 16218 Interstate 30 in Benton.

13 and 38: Grace Church, 4200 Highway 5 North in Bryant.

14 and 39: First Southern Baptist Church, 604 S. Reynolds Road in Bryant.

15 and 40: Centerpoint Church, 20383 Interstate 30 in Benton.

16: Haskell Fire Department, 2520 Highway 229 in Haskell.

17 and 41: Herzfeld Library, 1800 Smithers Drive in Benton.

18: Ralph Bunche Community Center, 1600 Dixie St.in Benton.

19: Kentucky Baptist Church, 7070 Highway 5 in Benton.

20: Mountainside Church, 301 Elcano Drive in Hot Springs Village.

21: Old Union Church, 12641 Highway 298 in Benton.

22: Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 14514 Chicot Road in Mablevale

23: Paron Cafetorium, 22265 Highway 9 in Paron.

24: and 42 Salem United Methodist Church, 1647 Salem Road in Benton.

25: Sardis United Methodist Church, 10715 W. Sardis Road in Bauxite.

26: Shannon Hills City Hall, 10401 High Road in Shannon Hills.

27: Sharon Baptist Church, 402 Shenandoah Road in Benton.

28: New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 7400 Friendship Road in Benton.

29: Ten Mile Baptist Church, 17511 Church Road in Lonsdale.

30: Traskwood City Hall, 10013 Highway 229 in Traskwood.

31: Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Church Street in Benton.

32: Turtle Creek Fire Station No. 3, 4725 Mt. View Road in Benton.

33: Vimy Ridge Immanuel Baptist Church, 12214 Germania Road in Alexander.

34: Woodland Hills Water Department, 15250 Highway 111 in Alexander.

Contested races on this year's ballot include:

U.S. President

Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence, Republican

Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine, Democrat

Lynn S. Kahn/Kathleen Monahan, Independent

Gary Johnson/Bill Weld, Libertarian

Jim Hedges/Bill Bayes, Independent

Evan McMullin/Nathan Johnson, Better for America

Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka, Green

Darrell L. Castle/Scott N. Bradley, Constitution

U.S. Senate

Senator John Boozman, Republican

Conner Eldridge, Democrat

Frank Gilbert, Libertartian

Jason Tate, Write-In

U.S. Congress District 2

Congressman French Hill, Republican

Dianne Curry, Democrat

Chris Hayes, Libertarian

Charles Neely, Write-In

Mathew Wescott, Write-In

State Representative District 27

Melissa Larkan Fults, Democrat

Andy Mayberry, Republican

Saline County Justice of the Peace

District 1

JP Pat Bisbee, Republican

Doug Harris, Libertarian

District 2

JP Everette Hatcher, Republican

Rodney Goshien Sr., Democrat

District 8

JP Edward A. Albares, Republican

Carl Wikstorm, Libertarian

Spencer Smith, Democrat

Alexander

City Council

Ward 1 Position 1

Alderman Louis E. Hobbs

Joe Pollard

Ward 1 Position 2

Elizabeth Bland

Farren Wadley

Ward 2 Position 1

Alderman Stephanie Black

Joy Gray

Ward 2 Position 2

Alderman Andy Mullins

Juanita Wilson

Ward 3 Position 1

Alderman Andrea Bearden

Harold Timmerman

Samuel D. Gregory

Ward 3 Position 2

Alderman Dan Church

Corliss Jerry Ball

Ward 4 Position 1

Alderman Melissa Ratliff

Tammy Pille

Ward 4 Position 2

Alderman Lonny Chapman

Jeffery Watson

Recorder

Sharon Bankhead

ReGina Watson

Treasurer

Kenneth Miller

Julia Ann Wilson

Bauxite

City Council

Position 1

Alderman Adam Kampbell

Jennifer Glover Luna

Position 2

Rene Chastain

Sarah Hoover

Michial Jones

Position 5

Alderman Ronnie Ramsey

Eddie Jones

Benton

City Council

Ward 3 Position 2

Alderman Jerry Ponder

Rick Holland

Bryant

City Council

Ward 2 Position 1

Alderman Jonathan Long

Allen E. Scott

Shannon Hills

City Council

Ward 1 Position 2

Toni Blackwell

Sue Skipper

Ward 3 Position 1

Alderman Scott Bennett

Addie Grigsby-Roshell

Sean Massey

Ward 3 Position 2

Alderman James Kandlbinder

Rex White

Recorder

Recorder Robin Baker

Beth Petz

Treasurer

Treasurer Mary Meyers

Billye Moore

Traskwood

City Council

Ward 1 Position 1

Alderman Kimberly Schane

Alderman Mary Berryhill

Pulaski County Special School District

Zone 2

Mildred C. Tatum

Tina Renee Ward

Zone 7

Jim Jolley

Brian Maune

Julian McMurray

What does your vote mean?

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research and Extension service has compiled an unbiased, research-based guide to the 2016 Arkansas Ballot issues, which was produced by the system’s Public Policy Center. It delineates each issue, distinguishing what a vote “for” means on the issue and what a vote “against” means.

Copies of the guide were distributed Tuesday night to members of the Saline County Quorum Court.

The following information focuses on the issues and is included in the guides, along with other pertinent information.

Issue No. 1

(Referred to the people by the Arkansas General Assembly)

Terms, election and eligibility of elected officials

Popular name: Proposing an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning the terms, election and eligibility of elected officials.

Ballot Title

PROPOSING AN AMENDMENT TO THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION CONCERNING ELECTED OFFICIALS; PROVIDING FOR TERMS OF OFFICE FOR CERTAIN COUNTY OFFICIALS FOR FOUR (4) YEARS; PROVIDING THAT CERTAIN COUNTY OFFICERS SHALL NOT BE APPOINTED OR ELECTED TO A CIVIL OFFICE DURING THEIR ELECTED TERM; ALLOWING A CANDIDATE FOR AN OFFICE TO BE CERTIFIED AS ELECTED WITHOUT APPEARING ON THE BALLOT WHEN HE OR SHE IS THE ONLY CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE AT THE ELECTION; AND DEFINING THE TERM “INFAMOUS CRIME” FOR THE PURPOSE OF DETERMINING THE ELIGIBILITY OF ELECTED OFFICIALS TO HOLD OFFICE.

What does your vote mean?

FOR: A FOR vote means you are in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution regarding all four components proposed, including four-year terms for elected county officials, prohibitions on county officials also holding civil office, creating a process for unopposed candidates to be elected without their name appearing on the ballot and defining “infamous crime.”

AGAINST: An AGAINST vote means you are not in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution regarding one or more of the components proposed, including four-year terms for elected county officials, prohibitions on county officials also holding civil office, creating a process for unopposed candidates to be elected without their name appearing on the ballot and defining ‘infamous crime.”

Issue No. 2

(Referred to the people by the Arkansas General Assembly)

Allowing the governor to retain power and duties when absent from the state.

Popular name: A Constitutional Amendment to allow the governor to retain his or her powers and duties when absent from the state.

Ballot title: An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to allow the governor to retain his or her powers and duties when absent from the state.

What does your vote mean?

What is being proposed?

The amendment would change the constitution to allow the governor to remain in power when traveling outside the state of Arkansas.

FOR: A FOR vote means you are in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution to allow the governor to remain in power when leaving the state.

AGAINST: An AGAINST vote means you are not in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution to allow the governor to remain in power when leaving the state.

Issue No. 3

(Referred to the people by the Arkansas General Assembly)

Job creation, job expansion and economic development

AN AMENDMENT TO THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION TO ENCOURAGE JOB CREATION, JOB EXPANSION, AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT; REMOVING THE LIMITATION ON THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS THAT MAY BE ISSUED UNDER AMENDMENT 82 OF THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION TO ATTRACT LARGE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS; AUTHORIZING A CITY, COUNTY, TOWN, OR OTHER MUNICIPAL CORPORATION TO OBTAIN OR APPROPRIATE MONEY FOR ANY CORPORATION, ASSOCIATION, INSTITUTION, OR INDIVIDUAL TO FINANCE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AND TO PROVIDE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SERVICES; AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS UNDER AMENDMENT 62 OF THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS; AUTHORIZING THE TAXES THAT MAY BE PLEDGED TO RETIRE BONDS ISSUED UNDER AMENDMENT 62 OF THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS; REMOVING THE REQUIREMENT OF A PUBLIC SALE FOR BONDS ISSUED UNDER AMENDMENT 62 OF THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS; AND AUTHORIZING COMPACTS FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AMONG CITIES OF THE FIRST AND SECOND CLASS, INCORPORATED TOWNS, SCHOOL DISTRICTS, AND COUNTIES.

Popular name: An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning job creation, job expansion and economic development.

What does your vote mean?

FOR: A FOR vote means you are in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution regarding all six components proposed, including removing the 5 percent of state general revenue cap on bond issues for large economic development projects, allowing counties and municipalities to obtain or provide money for other entities to support economic development projects or services, clarifying the authority of counties and municipalities to issue bonds for economic development projects, allowing the use of other taxes to pay off bond debt; removing the requirement that economic development bonds may be sold only at public sale; and allowing local governments to form compacts for economic development projects.

AGAINST: An AGAINST vote means you are not in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution regarding one or more of the components proposed, including removing the 5 percent of state general revenue cap on bond issues for large economic development projects; allowing counties and municipalities to obtain or provide money for other entities to support economic development projects or services; clarifying the authority of counties and municipalities to issue bonds for economic development projects; allowing the use of other taxes to pay off bond debt; removing the requirement that economic development bonds may be sold only at public sale; and allowing local governments to form compacts for economic development projects.

Issue No. 4

(Proposed by petition of the people)

Popular name: An amendment to limit attorney contingency fees and non-economic damages in medical lawsuits.

Ballot Title

An amendment to the Arkansas constitution providing that the practice of contracting for or charging excessive contingency fees in the course of legal representation of any person seeking damages in an action for medical injury against a health-care provider is hereby prohibited; providing that an excessive medical-injury contingency fee is greater than 33 1/3 percent of the amount recovered; providing that, for the purposes of calculating the amount recovered, the figure that shall be used is the net sum recovered after deducting any disbursements or costs incurred in connection with prosecution or settlement of the medical-injury claim; providing that this limitation shall apply whether the recovery is by settlement, arbitration, or judgment; providing that this limitation shall apply regardless of the age or mental capacity of the plaintiff; providing that the prohibition of excessive medical-injury fees does not apply to workers’ compensation cases; providing that the General Assembly may enact legislation which enforces this prohibition, and that it may also enact legislation that determines the relative values of time payments or periodic payments and governs the consequences and penalties for attorneys who contract for or charge excessive medical-injury contingency fees; providing that the General Assembly shall enact a measure which specifies a maximum dollar amount for a non-economic damage award in any action for medical injury against a health-care provider, but that such a measure may never be smaller than two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($250,000); providing that the General Assembly may, after such enactment, amend it by a vote of two-thirds of each house, but that no such amendment may reduce the maximum dollar amount for a non-economic damage award in any action for medical injury against any health-care provider to less than two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($250,000); providing that the Supreme Court shall adjust this figure for inflation or deflation on a biennial basis; and providing that this amendment does not supersede or amend the right to trial by jury.

What does your vote mean?

FOR: A FOR vote means you are in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution regarding all of the components proposed, including prohibiting attorneys from charging clients more than one-third of the amount of money received in medical-injury lawsuits and allowing the state legislature to establish a maximum dollar amount that people can receive in medical-injury lawsuits for non-economic damages, as long as the maximum is not less than $250,000.

AGAINST: An AGAINST vote means you are not in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution regarding one or more of the components proposed, including prohibiting attorneys from charging clients more than one-third of the amount of money received in medical-injury lawsuits and allowing state legislators to establish a maximum dollar amount that people can receive in medical injury lawsuits for non-economic damages, as long as the maximum is not less than $250,000.

Issue No. 5

Authorizing three casinos

(Proposed by Petition of the People)

The Arkansas Supreme Court disqualified the measure, but too late to keep it off the ballot. Votes for and against will not be recorded toward passage or failure.

Issue No. 6

(Referred to the people by the Arkansas General Assembly)

Medical marijuana amendment

Popular name: The Arkansas Medical marijuana Amendment of 2016

Ballot Title

An amendment to the Arkansas constitution making the medical use of marijuana legal under state law, but acknowledging that marijuana use, possession, and distribution for any purpose remain illegal under federal law; establishing a system for the cultivation, acquisition, and distribution of marijuana for qualifying patients through licensed medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities and granting those dispensaries and facilities limited immunity; providing that qualifying patients, as well as dispensary and cultivation facility agents, shall not be subject to criminal or civil penalties or other forms of discrimination for engaging in or assisting with the patients’ medical use of marijuana; requiring that in order to become a qualifying patient, a person submit to the state a written certification from a physician licensed in the state that he or she is suffering from a qualifying medical condition; establishing an initial list of qualifying medical conditions; directing the Department of Health to establish rules related to the processing of applications for registry identification cards and the addition of qualifying medical conditions if such additions will enable patients to derive therapeutic benefit from the medical use of marijuana; directing the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to establish rules related to the operations of dispensaries and cultivation facilities; establishing a Medical Marijuana Commission of five members, two appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, two appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and one appointed by the Governor; providing that the Medical Marijuana Commission shall administer and regulate the licensing of dispensaries and cultivation facilities; providing that there shall be at least 20 but not more than 40 dispensary licenses issued and that there shall be at least four but not more than eight cultivation facility licenses issued; setting initial maximum application fees for dispensaries and cultivation facilities; establishing qualifications for registry identification cards; establishing standards to ensure that qualifying patient registration information is treated as confidential; directing the Department of Health to provide the General Assembly annual quantitative reports about the medical marijuana program; setting certain limitations on the use of medical marijuana by qualifying patients; establishing an affirmative defense for the medical use of marijuana; establishing registration and operation requirements for dispensaries and cultivation facilities; setting limits on the amount of marijuana a dispensary may cultivate and the amount of marijuana a dispensary may dispense to a qualifying patient; providing that the Medical Marijuana Commission shall determine the amount of marijuana a cultivation facility may cultivate; prohibiting certain conduct by and imposing certain conditions and requirements on physicians, dispensaries, dispensary and cultivation facility agents, and qualifying patients; establishing a list of felony offenses which preclude certain types of participation in the medical marijuana program; providing that the sale of usable marijuana is subject to all state and local sales taxes; providing that the state sales tax revenue shall be distributed 5 percent to the Department of Health, 2 percent to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration Division, 2 percent to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Division, 1 percent to the Medical Marijuana Commission, 10 percent to the Skills Development Fund, 50 percent to the Vocational and Technical Training Special Revenue Fund, and 30 percent to the General Revenue Fund; and permitting the General Assembly by two-thirds vote to amend sections of the amendment, except that the General Assembly may not amend the sections legalizing the medical use of marijuana and setting the number of dispensaries or cultivation facilities allowed.

What does your vote mean?

FOR: A FOR vote means you are in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution to make the medical use of marijuana legal under Arkansas law and establishing a system for the cultivation, acquisition and distribution of marijuana for medical purposes.

AGAINST: An AGAINST vote means you are not in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution to make the medical use of marijuana legal under Arkansas law and of establishing a system for the cultivation, acquisition and distribution of marijuana for medical purposes.

Issue No. 7

(Proposed by Petition of the People)

Medical cannabis act

Popular name: The Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act

Ballot Title

An act making the medical use of cannabis, commonly called marijuana, legal under Arkansas state law, but acknowledging that cannabis use, possession, and distribution for any purpose remain illegal under federal law; establishing a system for the cultivation and distribution of cannabis for qualifying patients through nonprofit cannabis care centers and for the testing for quality, safety, and potency of cannabis through cannabis testing labs; granting nonprofit cannabis care centers and cannabis testing labs limited immunity; allowing localities to limit the number of nonprofit cannabis care centers and to enact zoning regulations governing their operations; providing that qualifying patients, their designated caregivers, cannabis testing lab agents, and nonprofit cannabis care center agents shall not be subject to criminal or civil penalties or other forms of discrimination for engaging in or assisting with qualifying patients’ medical use of cannabis or for testing and labeling cannabis; allowing limited cultivation of cannabis by qualifying patients and designated caregivers if the qualifying patient lives more than twenty (20) miles from a nonprofit cannabis care center and obtains a hardship cultivation certificate from the Department of Health; allowing compensation for designated caregivers; requiring that in order to become a qualifying patient, a person submit to the state a written certification from a physician that he or she is suffering from a qualifying medical condition; establishing an initial list of qualifying medical conditions; directing the Department of Health to establish rules related to the processing of applications for registry identification cards and hardship cultivation certificates, the operations of nonprofit cannabis care centers and cannabis testing labs, and the addition of qualifying medical conditions if such additions will enable patients to derive therapeutic benefit from the medical use of cannabis; setting maximum application and renewal fees for nonprofit cannabis care centers and cannabis testing labs; directing the Department of Health to establish a system to provide affordable cannabis from nonprofit cannabis care centers to low income patients; establishing qualifications for registry identification cards; establishing qualifications for hardship cultivation certificates; establishing standards to ensure that qualifying patient and designated caregiver registration information is treated as confidential; directing the Department of Health to provide the legislature annual quantitative reports about the medical cannabis program; setting certain limitations on the use of medical cannabis by qualifying patients; establishing an affirmative defense for the medical use of cannabis; establishing registration and operation requirements for nonprofit cannabis care centers and cannabis testing labs; setting limits on the number of nonprofit cannabis care centers; setting limits on the amount of cannabis a nonprofit cannabis care center may cultivate and the amount of usable cannabis a nonprofit cannabis care center may dispense to a qualifying patient; prohibiting certain conduct by and imposing certain conditions and requirements on physicians, nonprofit cannabis care centers, nonprofit cannabis care center agents, cannabis testing labs, cannabis testing lab agents, qualifying patients, and designated caregivers; prohibiting felons from serving as designated caregivers, owners, board members, or officers of nonprofit cannabis care centers or cannabis testing labs, nonprofit cannabis care center agents, or cannabis testing lab agents; allowing visiting qualifying patients suffering from qualifying medical conditions to utilize the medical cannabis program; and prohibiting special taxes on the sale of medical cannabis and directing the state sales tax revenues received from the sale of cannabis to cover the costs to the Department of Health for administering the medical cannabis program and the remainder to aid low income qualifying patients through the affordability clause.

What does your vote mean?

FOR: A FOR vote means you are in favor of making the medical use of marijuana legal under Arkansas law and establishing a system for the cultivation, acquisition and distribution of marijuana for medical purposes.

AGAINST: An AGAINST vote means you are not in favor of making the medical use of marijuana legal under Arkansas law and establishing a system for the cultivation, acquisition and distribution of marijuana for medical purposes.

For more information on this year's election, visit www.salinecounty.org.