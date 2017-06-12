Youth club keeping daredevil’s legacy alive

The art of airplane trickery takes some the most difficult piloting skills known to man.

To stand a plane on its tail, vertical to the rest of the world, or to totally invert an aircraft while flying over bystanders, the concentration of the pilot is bar none — especially for one who is self-taught.

Doug Watts, former owner of Doug’s Donuts at Lincoln Square in Benton, was one of my the area’s notable residents in the 1980s and ‘90s.

A well-known stunt pilot at the original Saline County airport, Watts would often be seen practicing over the fields of Bernard Holland Park or tinkering with aircrafts in the hangar near the airstrip.

“Doug was the finest pilot to ever live, in my opinion,” said longtime friend George Brooks of Benton.

Watts, 45, was killed while attempting a stunt at an air show in Mississippi in 1999.

According to Brooks, Watts was attempting a stunt he had successfully completed a number of times. The trick had Watts standing in the back of a truck traveling down a runway as a J3 Cub flew over with a rope ladder hanging down. Watts was attempting to climb the ladder when his jacket flew open, catching too much air and pulling him off the ladder.

“There was a lot of wind and when his jacket opened, it was hung at the bottom and became like a parachute,” Brooks said. “He was at about 250 feet when it pulled him off. That was Doug. People say he shouldn’t have tried that, but yes he should have. That’s how he lived his life.”

Shortly after his death, Saline County named the airfield at the local airport in his memory — Watts Field.

With the recent addition of Riverside Park covering nearly the entire portion of what used to be the airport, the new Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County location is keeping Watts’ memory alive as well.

After a difficult search through a number of records and former owners, Watts’ favorite biplane, the Cobra Racer, now hangs as the centerpiece of the youth club, donning the exact paint scheme Watts gave it shortly after purchase.

“This could not be any more fitting,” Brooks said. “That airplane is within feet of where it entertained the whole town.”

According to Brooks, Watts was thumbing through a magazine when he came across the plane and noticed it was for sale in California.

“He flew the plane here from California without anyone teaching him how to do it,” said Sandra Greeson, Watts’ sister. “It was too small. No one could get in the cockpit with him to show him how to fly it.”

“He sat it down, oiled it, fueled it and flew it to Little Rock,” Brooks said. “He had no radios so he would cross patterns near airfields where he saw a gas tank and he would land for fuel.”

Brooks said it took Watts a week to get from the East Coast back to the Natural State.

“You could not do that in today’s society,” Brooks added. “But he did it then.”

In 2000, the plane was donated and featured at the Little Rock Aerospace Museum prior to the business closing. It was then that Watts’ close friend, Mark Trammell, purchased the aircraft.

Trammell died in February.

Curtis Ferguson, of Benton, was a big proponent in getting the aircraft back to Benton, according to Fred Lamaster, having donated the funds to purchase the plane.

“When we finally got everything tracked down, it wasn’t 30 days later that Mark had passed away,” Lamaster said. “Mark’s estate, too, was looking for that plane. They didn’t know that we had purchased the airplane but had not taken possession of it.

“Within 30 days, one way or the other, we wouldn’t have had the airplane here. It all fell in place for everybody involved to be able to secure the plane and bring it back where it belongs.”

Lamaster added that Club Director Jasen Kelly, too, played a major role in getting the aircraft to Saline County.

Trammell was a highly touted real estate broker in Branson, selling most of the original artist’s property for their theaters.

Watts himself was a staple in Branson as well, being one of the original drummers for the Boxcar Willie Show that played in the southern Missouri town for many years.

“Doug would drum on 5-gallon buckets and guys would play guitars and sing out here at the airport,” Brooks said. “He was a musician.”

Trammell, too, is the reason Watts had so many airplanes.

Watts was the main man in charge of keeping the aircrafts to code with federal law for Trammell.

“Doug would go to Branson and ferry one back to Benton,” Brooks said. “He would pick up whatever Trammell had done at a local shop here and fly it back to Branson. Doug was ferrying airplanes to keep the maintenance up. It was very expensive. You never knew what plane Doug was going to show up in.

“He would fly over my house to let me know he needed me to pick him up at the airport. It would be 100 miles per hour, upside down over my pasture and I would know it was Doug,” Brooks said.

As a kid in Monticello, Watts was often seen operating machinery unsuitable for someone his age, according to Greeson.

“From the time Doug was 12 years old, he could drive any piece of equipment at the farm,” Greeson said. “He was plowing already and he was so small that you could barely see the top of his head over the fenders of the tractor.

“He could drive or fix anything. He was flying before he was 16. He didn’t even have a driver’s license at the time.”

Greeson said that she was afraid to fly alongside her younger brother, but that her boyfriend at the time had no fear.

“He has always been able to fly or drive any piece of machinery that he wanted to,” she added. “And he taught himself how to do all of it.”

The airplane, now permanently hanging at the youth club, also was used by Watts to set the world record for speed at the Reno Air Races, coming in at 239 miles per hour. Racing in a 2 1/2 mile circle, Watts was clocked at his record-setting pace while coming off of a bank and dropping into the front straight.

“In an airplane that size that is humming, I promise,” Brooks said. “A normal pilot probably could not fly that airplane. This is a racing biplane. Most of the racing planes are mono-wing, but this one being a biplane is unusual.”

Watts’ record still stands as the division he flew in was eliminated shortly after setting the mark.

Making Watts’ skills even more notable was the fact that the plane did not have a starter.

“You start that plane with a hand prop,” Brooks said. “If that airplane dies during flight you are coming down. Doug was doing all of these magic rolls and everything with no starter.”

Also, the aircraft was not meant to be flown upside down.

“If you turn this plane upside down, it will die,” Brooks said. “The fuel won’t flow. We modified it to be inverted so he could do aerobatics in it.”

Brooks added that Watts never had an issue while flying the 325-horsepower aircraft.

When Watts purchased the plane, it was green and white; however, he later changed the color scheme to red, orange, yellow and white as it is today.

He also added the number 22 to each wing, often calling the airplane “Double Deuce.”

Before being purchased by the club, a former owner attempted to fly the plane, but noised it, totally ransacking the engine, deeming it unflyable.

Watts quickly became a must-see attraction for many people of Saline County, including Little League baseball stars at Bernard Holland Park.

“For 15 years I was an umpire at the teeny league field at Bernard Holland Park,” Lamaster said. “We started calling time because when Doug took off there was no sense in playing anyway.

“We are talking about 6- and 7-year-olds. As soon as they hear that thing roar and see it take off and stand on its tail you just call time and let Doug go ahead and do whatever he was doing and when he would go then you would resume play.

“You weren’t going to get anyone’s attention anyway. Doug loved it and the kids loved it.”

Watts took a special liking to the children of the surrounding communities.

On Thursdays, Watts and a number of others would fry hamburgers and hot dogs at the airport for children and residents of Benton.

Watts then would fly anyone’s airplane and take the kids up in them.

“He thought it was the greatest thing in the world to make a little kid sick,” Brooks said with a laugh. “He was a showman. If he could get a crowd he would put on a show.”

While Watts was able to accomplish many great feats during his tenure in Saline County, one incident stands out most for Brooks.

Though he was a highly sought after pilot, one incident landed him in some hot water as he was bringing a Pitts biplane from Branson to Benton.

“He called me from Branson and said he was going to be in Benton in 2 hours and asked if I could pick him up,” Brooks said. “I drive up and there is a black government car sitting there with two guys in suits.

“They came over to me and asked me what I was doing and I told them I was waiting on a buddy of mine coming from Branson. ‘Oh, Mr. Watts,’ they said. I said ‘Yeah’ and asked if they knew him.”

Brooks added that the two gentleman were needing to talk to Watts. Brooks told the men that he was good friend and also owned planes at the hangar, in an attempt to answer any questions.

“We just need to talk to him,” they said while showing legit FFA credentials.

Brooks said that he knew it was about time for Watts’ arrival, so he stepped out of his car when he saw his plane enter the landing pattern.

Brooks stood near the edge of the field and motioned to Watts not to land due to the unannounced visitors.

“Doug thought that meant to put on an air show,” Brooks said. “When he dropped over Caldwell Elementary School, he started slow-rolling and slow-rolled the entire length of the runway, banked around, came back and inverted the whole strip, got into a couple of spins and stalls, got into the pattern and landed.”

Shaking his head, Brooks told Watts that the two men were here to speak with him.

“They walked up to him, handed their credentials and said ‘Let’s have your license, son,’” Brooks added. “They said ‘I’ll tell you what. I could take you to jail, but that is some of the best damn flying I have ever seen. We will be sending you a letter. You got violations of flying at a 500-foot minimum over this school — do not do that.’ That was all they told him.”

Adding to his daredevil way of living, Watts would charge $100 to local airplane owners to test-fly aircrafts and assure they were air-ready.

“I have seen him leave the end of the runway, engine quit and he would come back around and land on the same airstrip,” Brooks said. “Most people would say that can’t be done. But yes it can. I have seen him do it. Most people say you cannot flat turn a J3 Cub without banging the wings. Doug could do it. Nothing scared him. He was at home at an air show.”

Watts also earned his way into a few movies, including “RocketMan,” where he piloted the aircraft used in the film, and “To Fly,” which was shown at the Little Rock IMAX theater.

According to Brooks, the original pilot slated for the IMAX production was not comfortable enough to dip the Waco low enough to the Buffalo River which opened the door for Watts to show off his talents.

