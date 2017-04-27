YUM: Red Robin coming to Benton

During a press conference earlier today, Benton Mayor David Mattingly announced a number of new businesses planning to call Benton home, along with giving updates on key projects.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will be located at the Shoppes of Benton, alongside Texas Roadhouse, which is currently under construction.

Mattingly also announced that construction for the City of Benton Farmers Market will begin within 90 days and phase one is expected to open this summer.

For more information regarding the press conference, see Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.