Zion Church to hold Monday food service despite tragic fire

Despite losing its food pantry, along with its century-old sanctuary, Zion Lutheran Church of Avilla still will host its Monday service tonight in order to feed the hungry.

According to Pastor Mike Schleider, the fire claimed more than 6,000 pounds of food that was to be given to needy families throughout the Avilla Community and Saline County.

Tonight's service will be held at 6 p.m., followed by the giving of food at 6:30 p.m. at the main fellowship hall on campus.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.