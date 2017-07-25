Zombie parade, coffin races added to Spook City event

City of Benton officials have announced a couple of new activities to coincide with the ever-popular Spook City trick-or-treating event in Downtown Benton.

New for 2017 will be a zombie parade and the first Graveyard 400: Arkansas Coffin Race.

The day will kick off with the parade set for 1 p.m. Oct. 21. Participants are asked to meet at 12:30 p.m. C.W. Lewis Stadium in Downtown Benton.

Following the parade, coffin races will fill South Market Street beginning at the home-side entrance of C.W. Lewis Stadium. The finish line will be at the intersection of South Market and Ashley streets, approximately 400 feet away.

The annual Spook City event will begin at 5 p.m.

Rules and regulations for the race and coffins, provided by the city of Benton, are as follows:

•All participants must be 18 or older. Each team will be guaranteed two races. The best time out of two races will be used to qualify for the prize rounds. Trophies will be awarded for the top three places. The race is approximately 400 feet on a flat, level street in Downtown Benton. Two coffins will run in each heat. The coffin crossing the finish line with the fastest time will be designated the winner of that heat.

•All participants must take part in the Presentation of Race Coffins as part of the Zombie Parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 21, 2017. Race coffins and support teams will be judged. Each team should complete a bio to recognize support staff and sponsors. There will be a People’s Choice Award so show off your Best Race Coffin and rally up the crowd with your zombie skills. For safety purposes, do not throw candy or anything else to the crowd during this portion of the event. Coffin races will begin at 2 p.m.

•On the day of the race, all participants must sign an “Event Indemnification and Release of Liability” (an agreement that holds city of Benton, sponsors, event organizers, volunteers, attendees, and other participants harmless for any accidents or injuries). Forms will be available during check-in. Each participant will be given an event wristband that must be worn during the races.

•Each participating team shall provide a coffin conforming to the attached specifications (no factory-made coffins allowed). Each team will provide two runners (pushers) to propel the coffin. Both runners must be in direct contact with the coffin at all times during the race until they come to a complete stop after crossing the finish line. Any coffin with less than two runners in direct contact with coffin will be considered out of control and will be disqualified. Changing runners or drivers during or between heats, including winners' heat, is prohibited. In the case of injury, a race official shall be the only one to approve a substitute.

•During the race, runners will keep their coffin in their own lane. If a coffin crosses into a competitor’s lane and, in the opinion of the judges, interferes with that coffin’s ability to race, the offending coffin will be disqualified for that heat.

•Each team shall provide one zombie to ride in the coffin and two zombie runners to push the coffin. All coffin riders must wear a helmet during the race. Runners are encouraged to wear protective gear as well.

•Race registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. October 21, 2017. Coffins will be inspected by officials to confirm adherence to official specifications. All participants and coffins must be registered and in the staging area by 12:30 p.m. to compete and to participate in the Presentation of Race Coffins in the Zombie Parade. Participants will be responsible for transporting their coffin to and from the race.

•Coffin Repairs: If a coffin needs repairs at a designated race time, participants will have 15 minutes to take needed action. If a coffin is not race-ready by the 15-minute mark, it will be disqualified.

•Protests are discouraged, but can only be made by the race competitors. Protests must be directed in writing to a race official within 10 minutes of the completion of the heat in question. Protests must be logical, reasonable, and based on sound evidence. Decisions of the officials will be final.

•The coffins with the four fastest times from the qualifying heats will run in two final heats to determine the first-, second-, and third-place finishers. The first and second fastest team and the firth and fourth fastest team will race against each other in the final two races.

•A maximum of 30 entries will be accepted for the inaugural Graveyard 400.

•Entry Forms/Fees: Make $35 entry fee checks to: City of Benton, Arkansas Coffin Races

•Email entry form to: graveyard400@gmail.com

•Mail entry form/fee to: City of Benton Attn: Tina Coston 114 S. East St. Benton, AR 72015