ACDI, at 403 Main St. in Benton, will hold the Eat, Drink and Be Giving fundraiser for ABBA Charities, Inc. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
ABBA Executive Director and Founder Kandi Cox, ABBA Charities is a 501C-3 nonprofit organization whose tagline is life - hope-healing-love.
"The big picture is we work with women that find themselves in a crisis situation and families seeking to adopt," Cox said.
ABBA also helps women facing addiction and provides support for foster and adoptive families.
Cox said the group defends life, provides home during a crisis pregnancy and healing through support and education to the people it serves.
During the fundraiser, attendees will hear from a family that has been served by ABBA and a local mom when had an adoption plan with the organization will discuss the support she has had since putting her child up for adoption.
Local musician James Pianalto will perform jazz during the evening. He has performed with the Bella Vista Big Band, The David Rosen Jazz Orchestra, The Little Rock Wind Symphony, The Stardust Big Band, The Tom Tirrato Orchestra and the Arkansas Symphony. He now performs with the Jubilation Jazz Band.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres, by Gina's Catering, will be served. Wine and beer will be available. The beer comes from Lost 40. Each ticket includes two drink tickets. There will also be specialty coffees from Koffe with a Kause.
The event is for those 18 and older. Suggested attire is cocktail.
There will be a silent auction, which includes a salon basket, a pearl necklace from Baker's Jewelry and a be fit and healthy basket with a one month membership to CrossFit Testament. ABBA is still seeking additional items. Anyone wishing to donate can contact Cox at 501-993-6487.
Cox will speak about ABBA's mission and the owners of ACDI, Josh and Mandy Lane, who have adopted children, will also speak.
"Our mission is very personal to a lot of people," Cox said.
Cox said November is adoption awareness month.
ABBA has been involved in close to 2,500 adoptions.
"Helping people is the heartbeat of what we do," Cox said.
Along with ACDI, the sponsors for the event are Fence Masters and Iberia Bank.
Tickets are $25 each. They can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/acdi2019/welcome.