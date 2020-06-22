Arkansas saw another uptick in COVID-19 cases during the weekend with an additional 930 cases since Friday.
While the confirmed cases continue to grow, a positive point is that active cases actually decreased by 39 in the past three days, while recoveries improved by 744.
The state's death toll is currently at 225 as an additional 11 people have succumbed to the illness since Friday.
Currently, there are 15,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Of those, 4,880 are active and 10,456 are recovered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Since June 15, there has been 3,466 additional confirmed cases, including the addition of 825 active cases, 2,593 recoveries and 48 deaths.
Northwest Arkansas continues to be the hot spot of the state with nearly 2,000 active cases alone.
Washington County currently has 945 active cases with 2,404 total confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Eighteen people have died in the county due to the virus.
Benton County follows with 742 active cases and 13 deaths. Combined, the two counties have had 4,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The three boarding counties — Carroll, Madison and Crawford — currently have a total of 187 active cases.
Five counties throughout the state are virus free, including Calhoun County, which has not had a confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. More than 200 negative tests have been reported there, however. The other four counties are Marion, Searcy, Van Buren and Montgomery.
Saline County totals currently sit at 209 confirmed cases with 41 active 166 recovered and two deaths.
Also, nearly 7,500 tests have returned negative results at the local level.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds his daily update at 1:30 p.m.