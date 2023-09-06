The Secretary of State office has announced that The Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission is now accepting potential designs for a monument “commemorating unborn children aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade,” a press release from the SOS office states.
State Senator Kim Hammer of Benton was the sponsor of S.B. 307, the bill paving the law for the creation of the monument on the state capitol grounds. After passing both chambers of the state legislature, the bill became Act 310 which was signed by the Governor on March 16.
The law was passed solely by Republican votes, and Democrats criticized the proposal in Congress, saying it politicized Capitol grounds and was divisive.
It requires that public funds not be used for the monument, instead, the SOS office will raise funds by accepting gifts, grants, and donations from individuals and organizations to be despoiled as trust funds into the Monument to Unborn Children display fund.
The bill states that from 1973 to 2002, approximately 236,243 abortions were performed in the state.
“The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission shall oversee the selection of the artist and design of the monument with input from pro-life groups in Arkansas,” the release states.
Interested artists or designers can submit their designs to Michael Harry by e-mail. michael@.harry@sos.arkansas.gov or by mail, 500 Woodlane Ave., Suite 256, Little Rock, AR, 72201.
The deadline for submissions is by the close of business on September 30 of this year.
Hammer was also the sponsor of the bill passed in 2017 which prompted the creation of a Ten Commandments monument. When the monument was erected, someone subsequently struck the monument with his vehicle. The monument was replaced in 2018 with protective surroundings.
A lawsuit challenging the monument is still pending. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker heard arguments about the legality of the Ten Commandments monument in July. No decision has been made on the case.