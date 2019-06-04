The Saline County Striders Arkansas 2M will start at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County's Riverside Park location on Saturday.
The two mile run will start at 7:30 a.m. Day of registration will begin at 6:30 a.m.
The one mile fun run for children age 15 and younger will start at 8:30 a.m. While the fun run is free for children, they still need to register in advance so the Striders can know how many participation medals and shirts they need to ensure every child gets one.
The cost for the 2M will be $10 for runners 14 and younger and $20 for adults who sign up in advance or $25 the day of the race. Shirts are included with registration, but correct size cannot be guaranteed.
Registration, packet pick up and the race start will all be at the Club.
A link to sign up for the run can be found on the Arkansas Runner 2M Facebook event page, at www.runsignup.com by searching for the event or at www.salinecountystriders.com.