One Benton teacher is returning to the classroom after a five year hiatus.
Stephanie Livers knew after helping her daughter with her alternative methods of instruction packets she would either home school or go back into the classroom herself.
"I realized I missed teaching," Livers said.
She had already considered returning to teaching the year before when her daughter started kindergarten, but instead decided to focus on her daughter's transition to school.
Livers spent her first six years in the Benton School District teaching community based instruction. She then spent five years as a first grade teacher at Caldwell Elementary School.
She took five years off from teaching, though she spent two of those years as a mentor for student teachers at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
Livers is pleased to be back at Caldwell teaching first grade.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to teach again this year," Livers said.
She was able to get into her classroom beginning July 18 to start getting ready for the new year. She moved out furniture and spread the desks as far apart as the space will allow.
When she taught before, she would group desks into groups of four or five. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will not be able to seat her students in groups.
She is having to adapt all her teaching procedures in order to keep her students safe and reduce the risk of spreading the virus, such as helping the students keep their masks on in the classroom.
The pandemic also means she will be teaching students both face to face and virtual. She will be working with much more technology than she did the first time she taught.
While her daughter is not in her class, she is happy to be across the hall.
"Brooklyn is so excited that I will be working at her school and in her grade," Livers said.
One of the challenges as she returns to teaching Livers sees is maintaining a good balance between being a teacher and being there for her family.
While she has to focus on preparing to work with new curriculum, she is happy to be working with the same team and same administrators she worked with before instead of having to get used to a whole new set of people.
She feels things are better now than when she taught before.
"There have been a lot of improvements," Livers said.
She first started teaching first grade in 2011 when Common Core was just beginning. The curriculum has changed. She is happy the school has a curriculum facilitator. She is also happy about the school's professional learning communities that get together to plan.
Livers does feel like she is being pulled in multiple directions. She will have to teach both virtually and face to face. She said it can be overwhelming.
While many people have tried to make predictions about the new year, she does not think anyone really knows what will happen and how the pandemic will end up affecting things.
No matter what, she wants to ensure every student, virtual or in person, gets the best education.
She was pleased to meet some of her students during a recent open house.
She knows at that age it will be hard not to give hugs or touch. During the open house they did "virtual hugs." She plans to work with her students on an alternative way to show affection since hugs and handshakes are not allowed. She wants to find a way to reassure her students.
She is grateful the school will be letting the students still have recess and "get to be kids."
"I am thankful for that," Livers said.
Livers feels getting ready for this year feels a bit like a roller coaster. She said it will all be worth it when she has the students and gets to see them learning.
"It is going to be a good year," she said.