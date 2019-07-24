The Arkansas Department of Heath Saline County Health Unit is now accepting appointments for two dedicated immunization clinics to help students get their shots for back to school.
The health unit is located at 1612 Edison Ave. in Benton.
The clinics will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29.
"(It is) just to help kids get vaccinations up to date for the current school year," said Clinic Coordinator Diana Wallace.
There are 60 appointments available each day of the clinics.
Students must be vaccinated to attend school unless they have an exemption. Wallace said the students who start school without the required vaccinations usually receive a letter informing parents of a deadline they must be vaccinated by.
Wallace said the clinics are open to all students in Saline County, including those attending daycare and preschool.
Immunizations will also be available during regular clinic hours Monday through Friday.
Wallace said students with insurance should bring their information. Those who do not will receive their immunization through the Vaccinations for Children Fund, a federal program meant to ensure children age 18 and younger are fully vaccinated.
Those receive immunizations must not be running fever or sick at the time. Wallace said summer is a good time for immunizations because children are less likely to be ill.
Wallace said parents will fill out a medical history questionnaire, but there are not many medical reasons that would prevent a shot. There are some things where the clinic may need permission from the child's physician to administer the shot.
Wallace added the benefits of vaccination outweigh any risks.
Which vaccinations a child needs depends on age. Wallace recommends parents visit www.cdc.gov/caccines/parents to see what their child will need.
The clinic asks that parents bring their child's up-to-date shot record or a letter from the school nurse listing what vaccines they need.
The clinic can put the child's shot records on WebIZ to make them accessible to other providers.
Wallace recommends parents prepare younger children by giving them Tylenol or Ibuprofen before the shot.
Wallace said the vaccinations are a smooth process. The clinic wants to get patients in and out and on with their day as quickly as possible.
To receive the vaccinations, parents will need to call 501-303-5650 to set up an appointment.