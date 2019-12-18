Mrs. Saline County Fair 2019 is presenting the Princess Ball from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 4, at the Center at Bishop Park in Bryant for girls ranging in age from 4 to 14.
"Princess Ball is going to be an event where every girl gets the chance to be a princess," said Mrs. Saline County Fair Arteja Stamps.
Before she got into pageants, Stamps said she did not understand how important pageants and a crown could be.
She feels they provide girls the chance to grow and learn both confidence and poise.
She wanted to show girls, including her own daughters, they can be princesses even without a title.
The princess ball will include dancing, games, food and many photo opportunities for the girls.
The attendees are encouraged to wear dresses and crowns. Stamps said the type of crown doesn't matter, be it a pageant crown or a plastic crown.
"This is going to be great for little girls in our community," Stamps said.
The ball will benefit F.A.C.S,, fight against childhood starvation, an organization Stamps started to ensure children in need have snacks. It is a new organization. In 2020, she plans to start providing items to area schools.
"I want to help the best I can," she said.
At the ball, there will be backdrops and a photographer. Stamps said parents can also take any pictures they want, but the photographer will provide photos and no extra cost.
The refreshment table will include water, sweets and chicken.
Anyone wishing to be a sponsor for the event can contact Stamps at 501-563-3442 or email arkansasfacs@gmail.com.
Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased through the event Facebook page or Eventbrite.
Stamps wants to make the Princess Ball an annual event for girls in the community.
"I want this to be memorable for them," she said.